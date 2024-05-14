BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Danny FeedBack to the Future'

Not so much a musical as a rock concert with scatological skits between puerile parodies of vintage jukebox hits.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 9:24 am

Writer/director Danny Feedback, Orlando’s own bombastically braggadocious guitar god with a rubber-faced resemblance to Jim Carrey, got his treasured effects pedal nabbed by a Benny Hill bandit. Now, with the help of bassist Dr. Doc (Dirt McCoy), drummer Sniff Tannen (Evan Shafran) and the spirit of Elvis (Cesar Marquez), Danny must travel back to the past to retrieve it. Inevitably, he messes with the time-space continuum, threatening to unmake musical history, which can only be saved through puerile parodies of vintage jukebox hits.

As acid-rockabilly musicians, this trio is the real deal. Their fire safety-themed rendition of “Shake Rattle & Roll” could have come right off of Cleveland radio circa 1955, if it weren’t for Danny’s feedback-generating humping of his amp. Feedback does a Vegas-ready skinny Elvis impression during an ode to hot dogs (sung to the tune of "Hound Dog"), as well as credible takes on Roy Orbison and Little Richard favorites, all with an up-tempo underground edge.

Before you buy tickets for the kiddies, be aware that this is less a straightforward musical than a DIY rock concert with sophomorically scatological skits sandwiched between the golden oldies. Feedback blends his foul-mouthed characters  into Back to the Future’s filmic mythology with surprising success, and the prop-based audience participation gags — including a smell-o-vision prank — would make John Waters grin. Several of the gross-out gags are simply groaners, with many bits built around middle-school misogyny, but you can’t deny Feedback recaptures the anarchic energy of early rock & roll with a post-modern punk sensibility.

I first saw Danny’s “Crack Rock Opera” about 15 years ago, and despite being an objective hot mess, "Danny FeedBack to the Future" is (believe it or not) by far their most coherent and polished production so far. I acknowledge that I enjoyed it far more than the average befuddled audience member, a notable number of whom walked out during the preview preview … but they were probably just a bunch of pedalphiles (don’t forget that hard L). However, if you happen to enjoy the sweet smell of bananas and bullshit, you might just find that Fringe and Feedback are a freakily fine fit.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Danny FeedBack to the Future"
Location Details

Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Loch Haven Park Mills 50

407-447-1700

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Seth Kubersky

