Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Becoming Santa'

Bradley (Carlos Filomeno) forms the backbone of the loosely linked vignettes as a shopping mall elf who has lost the holiday spirit. His interactions with his method actor co-worker, Mary (Anna LeFlore), recall a G-rated version of David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries. Other memorable characters include Jen (Amie McGaha), a suspicious 11-year-old who conducts a sting operation on her gift-giving neighbors, and Evan Leigh Rumler as a kid who understands Black Santa in terms of the Marvel multiverse. Of course, Saint Nick himself makes an eleventh-hour appearance; I for one wouldn’t dare tug on towering Grail Schroeder’s white whiskers to see if they’re as authentic as they seem.
With a surprisingly substantial suburban living room set (complete with working fireplace) and consistently sharp sitcom timing, this is among the Fringe’s most polished original comedies. Ultimately, its message is less about kids growing up than about adults mourning their own childhoods. The squishy climax involving a foster child finding his forever home is a bit too Hallmark Channel for my taste, but I’ll forgive this festive chestnut because ... hey, it’s Christmas!
