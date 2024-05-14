Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'At the Table With Keith Brown'

There are no life-threatening stunts, disappearing tigers or tired metamorphosis effects on tap here, only skillful sleight-of-hand so flawless that it holds up on a giant screen. Twists on a classic ace-twisting trick and “invisible” card gags are elevated by Brown's drolly self-deprecating humor, as he deploys his dexterous wizardry without the overbearing ego associated with many name-brand illusionists.
To paraphrase Albert Einstein, “everything is a miracle," and that's especially evident after an hour in Brown's talented hands. Keith says that the harder he practices, the luckier he gets, but Orlando magic fans are the ones who are lucky that he’s here.
Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "At the Table With Keith Brown"