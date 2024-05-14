BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'At the Table With Keith Brown'

Experience astonishing up-close illusions on larger-than life video.

By Seth Kubersky on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'At the Table With Keith Brown'
Canadian magician Keith Brown makes a welcome return to Orlando Fringe with "At the Table," a new show that was born in his bedroom as a pandemic-era Zoom production. Four lucky audience members at each performance get the best seats in the house right on stage with Keith; the rest of get to experience his astonishing up-close illusions on larger-than life video.

There are no life-threatening stunts, disappearing tigers or tired metamorphosis effects on tap here, only skillful sleight-of-hand so flawless that it holds up on a giant screen. Twists on a classic ace-twisting trick and “invisible” card gags are elevated by Brown's drolly self-deprecating humor, as he deploys his dexterous wizardry without the overbearing ego associated with many name-brand illusionists.

To paraphrase Albert Einstein, “everything is a miracle," and that's especially evident after an hour in Brown's talented hands.  Keith says that the harder he practices, the luckier he gets, but Orlando magic fans are the ones who are lucky that he’s here.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "At the Table With Keith Brown"
Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Event Details
Keith Brown: "At The Table"

Keith Brown: "At The Table"

Thu., May 16, 9:25 p.m., Sat., May 18, 9:30 p.m., Sun., May 19, 6 p.m., Tue., May 21, 7:55 p.m., Thu., May 23, 8 p.m., Fri., May 24, 9:05 p.m. and Sun., May 26, 1:05 p.m.

Orlando Family Stage 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

$15
Location Details

Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

407-896-7365

orlandofamilystage.com

