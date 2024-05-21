BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside'

Maybe what we really need is a 'Guy’s Guide to Peeing Sitting Down.'

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside'
The penile privilege of peeing while standing up has been lorded over women for eons, but writer/performer Holly M. Brinkman is here on her (fictional) bestselling book tour to overthrow the patriarchy by teaching women how to squat with pride. Luckily, CityArts will let you exit and reenter if hearing Holly’s “Woman’s Guide to Peeing Outside” gives you the urge to get up and go.

Growing up in isolated rural British Columbia gave Brinkman lots of opportunities to be unclothed outdoors, which naturally lead to lots of urinating in extremely al fresco circumstances. As a former coed Cub Scout, ignore her advice about which leaves NOT to use as nature’s toilet paper at your own peril. Her teenage crush on Leo DiCaprio, efforts to lose her virginity, and an adventure at a rave are all elements of this entertaining but uneven one-person production.

Although it’s been on tour for several years, the freshly reimagined performance I attended was plagued by mistimed audiovisual cues, halting pauses and fitful pacing. Brinkman is a funny, appealing performer, but there wasn’t much visual variety in director Chantelle Delamont’s blocking, beyond some goofy dance moves and an audience participation over-water weeing demonstration.

In the end, everyone who must squat to pee is part of a greater whole, which, according to Brinkman, makes peeing upright — with the help of her helpful gynecological diagrams — a political act. At the risk of mansplaining, as someone who sees what men will do to a public restroom, I suggest that peeing standing up isn’t always all it's cracked up to be. Maybe what we really all need is a "Guy’s Guide to Peeing Sitting Down"?

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and Times for "A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside"
Location Details

CityArts

39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

downtownartsdistrict.com

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

LGBTQ+ sporting tournament the Pride Cup returns to Orlando this month

By Sarah Lynott

LGBTQ+ sporting tournament the Pride Cup returns to Orlando this month

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us