Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '1998: A Walking Disaster'

As an ex-pat from the land of opportunity (as long as you're a vampire or drug dealer), Tartara's hourlong set is fueled by his numerous anxieties, which began multiplying when he was a prematurely nihilistic child who drew homicidal holiday artwork. There's a loose narrative about leaving his normally dysfunctional family to study software engineering in Denmark, but it's frequently interrupted by dizzy digressions involving conspiracy-theorist weed dealers, underage nuclear engineers, and puppet-show podcasts about his parent's arguments.
There are a few obligatory porn and fart jokes, and some material toes the line of misogyny, but he’s usually the butt of his own punchlines; his funniest bits might be when he acknowledges his own bits aren’t funny. Tartara brands himself an emotional terrorist for bringing down the happiness index of Nordic countries he's visited, but I'm certain he's boosting the laugh quotient of Fringe's Scarlet venue.
