Orlando Fringe 2024 review: '1998: A Walking Disaster'

Mihai Tartara, a Romanian stand-up based in Berlin, is boosting the laugh quotient of Fringe's Scarlet venue.

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 1:06 pm

Mihai Tartara, a Romanian stand-up based in Berlin, took to the microphone stand for his afternoon preview performance clutching clusters of green onions, because he's heard scent triggers memories. He needn't have bothered, because between his Borat-meets-Yakov Smirnoff accent and wickedly dark sense of humor, I shouldn't have any trouble remembering this one-of-a-kind comic.

As an ex-pat from the land of opportunity (as long as you're a vampire or drug dealer), Tartara's hourlong set is fueled by his numerous anxieties,  which began multiplying when he was a prematurely nihilistic child who drew homicidal holiday artwork.  There's a loose narrative about leaving his normally dysfunctional family to study software engineering in Denmark, but it's frequently interrupted by dizzy digressions involving conspiracy-theorist weed dealers, underage nuclear engineers, and puppet-show podcasts about his parent's arguments.

There are a few obligatory porn and fart jokes, and some material toes the line of misogyny, but he’s usually the butt of his own punchlines; his funniest bits might be when he acknowledges his own bits aren’t funny. Tartara brands himself an emotional terrorist for bringing down the happiness index of Nordic countries he's visited, but I'm certain he's boosting the laugh quotient of Fringe's Scarlet venue.

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "1998: A Walking Disaster"
Location Details

Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central

407-896-7365

orlandofamilystage.com

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

May 15, 2024

