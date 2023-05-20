Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Sorauren Book Club’

Faith, food and friendship come into serio-comic conflict when an exiled member of the titular kaffeeklatsch makes her unexpected return, just in time for a contentious conversation about Colm Tóibín’s controversial novel The Testament of Mary. Old hurts quickly hurl to the surface as the fivesome hash over their tangled interpersonal pasts, blackmailing and backstabbing each other like a geriatric Game of Thrones, before they finally come together and kumbaya.

Heather Cherron makes a potent impact as Portia, the provocative prodigal participant, while Pria (Jasmine Sawant) gets to deliver many of the cleverest quips However, the entire cast — which also features Christina Collins, Andrea Risk and writer Lisa Randall — all deliver well-seasoned performances under Christina Collins’ low-wattage direction, when they aren’t experiencing brief senior moments. The plot’s Boomer-centric crises (such as the scandal of single parenthood) probably won’t resonate much with younger audiences, but the spiritual and social issues it raises still have some cross-generational appeal.

Even though the Orlando Fringe is officially a theater festival, thus far this year I’ve seen several productions that felt far better suited for a circus tent, dance club or Vegas showroom, than the so-called legitimate stage. Now, I can add “dinner theater at The Villages” to that list. Whether you consider that a compliment or a warning all depends on your taste for small-stakes kitchen-sink kibitzing with a healthy dash of female-focused Hallmark Channel drama.

Event Details "The Sorauren Book Club" Sat., May 20, 8:15 p.m., Sun., May 21, 1 p.m., Tue., May 23, 9:45 p.m., Wed., May 24, 6:30 p.m., Fri., May 26, 6:15 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 2:15 p.m. Orlando Fringe Gold Venue Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-896-4231 5 events 60 articles

The Sorauren Book Club

