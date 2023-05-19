Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Impresario’

Hyper-local and insider retelling of a 1786 Mozart operetta

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hyper-local and insider retelling of a 1786 Mozart operetta - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hyper-local and insider retelling of a 1786 Mozart operetta
The Impresario, a 1786 one-act operetta by Mozart, has been loosely adapted into English by Musical Traditions Inc., who last brought Orlando Fringe Menotti’s The Medium.

Ernie Scruples (John Segers), the harried artistic director of Lake County Opera, is cajoled by his flamboyant assistant Bert (José-Manuel Lopez) to let an uncouth Bitcoin billionaire (Sean Christopher Stork) bankroll their zero-budget season. In exchange, he must cast both of his patron’s dueling diva girlfriends — a fading Italian star soprano (Aleksandra Vargas), and a generously endowed airhead ingenue (Angeliz Bula/Katy Garner) — with predictably combustible consequences.

The show is an absolute treat for classical music fanatics, from the opening overture (deftly performed by musical director Sergei Kossenko) through the hair-raising histrionic vocal conflagrations among the love triangle.

The book is peppered with hit-or-miss hyperlocal insider references that only land if you know who Gabriel Preisser is (and maybe even not then), and I felt last year’s plot and pacing were more engaging. But director Kenny Babel deserves credit for helping these skilled singers look like practiced physical comics, especially the floor-crawling Segers. And at barely 45 minutes, you’ll finally be able to truthfully boast that you’ve seen an opera without falling asleep.

Event Details
"The Impresario"

"The Impresario"

Sun., May 21, 6:30 p.m., Fri., May 26, 7:55 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 12:30 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

16 events 7 articles
Renaissance Theatre Co.

The Impresario
Musical Traditions Incorporated

_____

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

By Seth Kubersky

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

By Seth Kubersky

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

By Seth Kubersky

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us