Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Impresario’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Hyper-local and insider retelling of a 1786 Mozart operetta

Event Details "The Impresario" Sun., May 21, 6:30 p.m., Fri., May 26, 7:55 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 12:30 p.m. Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Location Details Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village 16 events 7 articles

, a 1786 one-act operetta by Mozart, has been loosely adapted into English by Musical Traditions Inc., who last brought Orlando Fringe Menotti’sErnie Scruples (John Segers), the harried artistic director of Lake County Opera, is cajoled by his flamboyant assistant Bert (José-Manuel Lopez) to let an uncouth Bitcoin billionaire (Sean Christopher Stork) bankroll their zero-budget season. In exchange, he must cast both of his patron’s dueling diva girlfriends — a fading Italian star soprano (Aleksandra Vargas), and a generously endowed airhead ingenue (Angeliz Bula/Katy Garner) — with predictably combustible consequences.The show is an absolute treat for classical music fanatics, from the opening overture (deftly performed by musical director Sergei Kossenko) through the hair-raising histrionic vocal conflagrations among the love triangle.The book is peppered with hit-or-miss hyperlocal insider references that only land if you know who Gabriel Preisser is (and maybe even not then), and I felt last year’s plot and pacing were more engaging. But director Kenny Babel deserves credit for helping these skilled singers look like practiced physical comics, especially the floor-crawling Segers. And at barely 45 minutes, you’ll finally be able to truthfully boast that you’ve seen an opera without falling asleep._____