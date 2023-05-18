Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Dream Express’

Joe and Becky Fisher return for the third time in nearly 30 years to writer Len Jenkins’s endearingly off-kilter singing ex-spouses, who can make even the most innocuous pop hit (like “The Pina Colada Song”) sound creepily cracked.
These Fringe vets have perfectly aged into their their roles, and segments involving a near-death experience and alien abduction add an eerie edge. If you have fond memories of Mark & Lorna at the Red Fox Lounge (or SNL’s Culp Family) then you won’t want to miss this sweetly surreal railroad ride into rockin’ retro ridiculousness.
