Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Dream Express’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Spin and Marlene Milton are back aboard their midnight train of meandering musical monologues

Event Details "The Dream Express" Thu., May 18, 10 p.m., Fri., May 19, 7:30 p.m., Sun., May 21, 9:45 p.m., Thu., May 25, 9:45 p.m., Sat., May 27, 4:45 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 1:45 p.m. Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Grab a cocktail table at the Uncle Remus Motel’s Briar Patch Lounge and get ready for an acid-soaked flashback to the swinging ’70s, because singers Spin and Marlene Milton are back aboard their midnight train of meandering musical monologues and suggestive non-sequiturs.Joe and Becky Fisher return for the third time in nearly 30 years to writer Len Jenkins’s endearingly off-kilter singing ex-spouses, who can make even the most innocuous pop hit (like “The Pina Colada Song”) sound creepily cracked.These Fringe vets have perfectly aged into their their roles, and segments involving a near-death experience and alien abduction add an eerie edge. If you have fond memories of Mark & Lorna at the Red Fox Lounge (or’s Culp Family) then you won’t want to miss this sweetly surreal railroad ride into rockin’ retro ridiculousness._____