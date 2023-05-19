Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Suture Bowl’

This original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and ‘The Twilight Zone’

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge This original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and 'The Twilight Zone' - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
This original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and 'The Twilight Zone'
Suture Bowl is a satirical sci-fi melodrama from playwright Irene L. Pynn that posits a hit television game show where surgeons (Pynn, Ben DeLamerens, Daniel Luis Molina, Laura Mansoori, Lee Markham and Kate Parry) compete to perform operations live on the air.

At first, it seems like it’s going to be a gory skewering of American media and health care (think The Running Man meets Repo: The Genetic Opera, with a dash of Idiocracy) and an early circumcision challenge included some guffaw-inducing Grand Guignol thrills.

However, halfway through, the script takes a harder, even darker turn, and director Robert Cunha's cast commits with almost terrifying intensity. No matter how absurd the genre-bending twists and turns, nor how insane the situation, they attack their pseudo-Shakespearean text with life-or-death seriousness.

Fair warning: You’ve got to wade through two onstage self-colonoscopies and a Human Centipede-style craniotomy before the anti-climactic pat ending.

There are some wicked ideas in here — I love the implication that Hollywood producers and homicidal extra-terrestrials are pretty much interchangeable — and if you can overlook some clunky execution and overwritten dialogue, this messy but insanely original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and The Twilight Zone.
Event Details
"Suture Bowl"

"Suture Bowl"

Sat., May 20, 7:05 p.m., Wed., May 24, 8:35 p.m., Sat., May 27, 12:45 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 9:40 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

65 events 90 articles

Suture Bowl
Renie and Rob Productions

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

