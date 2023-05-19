Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Suture Bowl’

At first, it seems like it’s going to be a gory skewering of American media and health care (think The Running Man meets Repo: The Genetic Opera, with a dash of Idiocracy) and an early circumcision challenge included some guffaw-inducing Grand Guignol thrills.
However, halfway through, the script takes a harder, even darker turn, and director Robert Cunha's cast commits with almost terrifying intensity. No matter how absurd the genre-bending twists and turns, nor how insane the situation, they attack their pseudo-Shakespearean text with life-or-death seriousness.
Fair warning: You’ve got to wade through two onstage self-colonoscopies and a Human Centipede-style craniotomy before the anti-climactic pat ending.
There are some wicked ideas in here — I love the implication that Hollywood producers and homicidal extra-terrestrials are pretty much interchangeable — and if you can overlook some clunky execution and overwritten dialogue, this messy but insanely original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and The Twilight Zone.
