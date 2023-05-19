Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Suture Bowl’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo This original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and 'The Twilight Zone'

is a satirical sci-fi melodrama from playwright Irene L. Pynn that posits a hit television game show where surgeons (Pynn, Ben DeLamerens, Daniel Luis Molina, Laura Mansoori, Lee Markham and Kate Parry) compete to perform operations live on the air.At first, it seems like it’s going to be a gory skewering of American media and health care (thinkmeets, with a dash of) and an early circumcision challenge included some guffaw-inducing Grand Guignol thrills.However, halfway through, the script takes a harder, even darker turn, and director Robert Cunha's cast commits with almost terrifying intensity. No matter how absurd the genre-bending twists and turns, nor how insane the situation, they attack their pseudo-Shakespearean text with life-or-death seriousness.Fair warning: You’ve got to wade through two onstage self-colonoscopies and a-style craniotomy before the anti-climactic pat ending.There are some wicked ideas in here — I love the implication that Hollywood producers and homicidal extra-terrestrials are pretty much interchangeable — and if you can overlook some clunky execution and overwritten dialogue, this messy but insanely original play should satisfy fans of both splatterpunk and_____