Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Serve for the Gawds: A Musical Extravaganza’

Ancient Greek mythology grinds up against LGBTQ+ dance-club culture

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 2:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ancient Greek mythology grids up against LGBTQ+ dance club culture in 'Serve For the Gawds' - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ancient Greek mythology grids up against LGBTQ+ dance club culture in 'Serve For the Gawds'
Ancient Greek mythology grinds up against LGBTQ+ dance club culture in Serve for the Gawds, an outrageous orgy of pansensuality starring a large cast of refreshingly diverse shapes and complexions.

The ritual rebirth of Dionysus sets the wine flowing; then we follow jailbait Ganymede’s (Nicolás Watson) descent into debauchery, as narrated by omniscient drag diva Hermaphroditus (creator-composer Mx. Bee Wakelin). Hercules (Michael Duncan) manhandles his boytoy, Iolaus (Justin Jimenez); Zeus’ daughter Hebe (Kristin Paradero) sings her heart out; and her mom, Hera (Iris Johnson), struts like Queen Bey as these dishy deities conduct their genderfluid affairs.

Wakelin’s disco songs sound so much like something you’ve sweated to before that I tried Shazaming the score. And director Ayò Demps makes an admirable effort developing a consistent Paris Is Burning-esque aesthetic across such a vast variety of performers.

The spirited singing and dancing (choreographed by Adonus Mabry with Arius West) also expose a wide spectrum of talent levels, and several underdeveloped segments struggle to keep the party rolling.

But in light of Florida’s current anti-trans environment, I’m willing to excuse this fabulous trainwreck’s nearly mortal messiness (from massive microphone mayhem during the preview to the momentum-wrecking intermission) in order to support any celebration of queer culture, especially if it pisses off Ron DeSantis.
Event Details
"Serve for The Gawds: A Musical Extravaganza"

"Serve for The Gawds: A Musical Extravaganza"

Fri., May 19, 10 p.m., Sat., May 20, 10:15 p.m., Mon., May 22, 8:15 p.m., Tue., May 23, 6 p.m., Sat., May 27, 6:45 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 1:15 p.m.

Orlando Fringe Gold Venue Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

5 events 58 articles

Serve for the Gawds: A Musical Extravaganza
Busy Bee Theatricals
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us