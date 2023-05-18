Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Serve for the Gawds: A Musical Extravaganza’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ancient Greek mythology grids up against LGBTQ+ dance club culture in 'Serve For the Gawds'

Ancient Greek mythology grinds up against LGBTQ+ dance club culture in, an outrageous orgy of pansensuality starring a large cast of refreshingly diverse shapes and complexions.The ritual rebirth of Dionysus sets the wine flowing; then we follow jailbait Ganymede’s (Nicolás Watson) descent into debauchery, as narrated by omniscient drag diva Hermaphroditus (creator-composer Mx. Bee Wakelin). Hercules (Michael Duncan) manhandles his boytoy, Iolaus (Justin Jimenez); Zeus’ daughter Hebe (Kristin Paradero) sings her heart out; and her mom, Hera (Iris Johnson), struts like Queen Bey as these dishy deities conduct their genderfluid affairs.Wakelin’s disco songs sound so much like something you’ve sweated to before that I tried Shazaming the score. And director Ayò Demps makes an admirable effort developing a consistent-esque aesthetic across such a vast variety of performers.The spirited singing and dancing (choreographed by Adonus Mabry with Arius West) also expose a wide spectrum of talent levels, and several underdeveloped segments struggle to keep the party rolling.But in light of Florida’s current anti-trans environment, I’m willing to excuse this fabulous trainwreck’s nearly mortal messiness (from massive microphone mayhem during the preview to the momentum-wrecking intermission) in order to support any celebration of queer culture, especially if it pisses off Ron DeSantis.Busy Bee Theatricals_____