Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show’

This may be the saddest comedy at the Festival, but it’s also a boldly brave work

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This may be the saddest comedy at the Festival, but it’s also a boldly brave work - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
This may be the saddest comedy at the Festival, but it’s also a boldly brave work
From the first chorus of her opening song, “You Should Know Where the Clit Is,” comedian Gwen Coburn establishes herself as a funny foul-mouthed female Noel Coward, employing her pleasant singing voice on witty piano tunes about emotional labor, awful online dating profiles and daddy issues. (Paranoiacs might want to give it a pass, because there’s a song that’s totally about you.)

But although a PowerPoint presentation on Coburn’s mortal fear of poisonous snakes (which she calls “terrifying murder noodles”) and confessions about her shameful past as an improviser (the “Disney adults” of the performing arts) initially paint Sad Girl Songs as a cabaret comedy, her unsettling eye contact and intermittent passive-aggressive outbursts toward the tech booth signal that there’s something sinister lurking beneath the surface.

Indeed, what seemingly starts as a lightweight spoof of the battle between the sexes soon spirals into painfully personal territory, as Coburn’s sexual exploitation by a trusted instructor — and the PTSD-related depression it triggered — increasingly intrudes on her ha-ha. What first looks like a loosey-goosey lark eventually is revealed as a darkly feminist drama, as Coburn reboots Ovid’s legend of Medusa to address the rape-minimizing language we use as “Vaseline on the lens of our myths” and unpack her own emotional petrification.

This may be the saddest comedy at the Festival, but it’s also a boldly brave work about an important but overlooked issue, that bracingly blurs the line between theatricality and truth. Sad Girl Songs is a the rare Fringe show that took me completely by surprise, and Coburn’s hilarious yet harrowing performance captured my heart.


Event Details
"Sad Girl Songs A Comedy Show"

"Sad Girl Songs A Comedy Show"

Fri., May 19, 9:35 p.m., Sun., May 21, 12:30 p.m., Mon., May 22, 8:55 p.m., Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., Fri., May 26, 6:15 p.m., Sat., May 27, 8:10 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 6:30 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

16 events 7 articles
Renaissance Theatre Co.

Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show
GC Entertainment

_____

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

By Seth Kubersky

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

By Seth Kubersky

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

By Seth Kubersky

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us