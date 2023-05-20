Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam’

Writer-performer Thom Mesrobian’s Be a Pirate was a surprise solo sleeper hit at the 2022 Orlando Fringe, with Sharktooth Sam singing silly pirate songs on the surface but sharing a sentimental story about self-actualization underneath. This time, his politically correct privateer has returned with Festival favorite Sarah Lockard in tow, who comes aboard for a sequel that’s even funnier than the first, and equally as touching.

Lockhard lends her lusty singing voice and loaded-cannon explosive enthusiasm to Barefoot Bill, Captain Sam’s shoeless, Sinatra-quoting first mate. Billy and his fellow scallywags were once so savage that they’d use Oxford commas improperly, but Sharktooth has successfully reformed them in renouncing rape and dairy products. Together, Sam and Billy prepare for a tall tale-telling competition (with the assistance of some semi-willing audience members), conjuring up symbolism-stuffed stories starring cursed mermaids, massive manta rays and other mythological marine monsters.

Director Mark Hartfield sets the madcap action aboard a seafaring wooden sloop (represented by stacked platforms, a sailing mast and a ship’s wheel) while Ben Shepler’s arrangements of Mesrobian’s jaunty original shanties strike just the right tone. The final segment’s Trump satire almost threatens to slide the show off its rails, but it’s redeemed in the nick of time by a tender anthem and surprise epilogue as emotionally effective as the original’s heartfelt ending.

If you’re seeking a show to take your young ones to that won’t put you to sleep, you’ll be hard-pressed to uncover better family-friendly booty at Fringe than this not-so-buried treasure.

Location Details Orlando Repertory Theatre 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando Central 407-896-7365 21 events 14 articles

Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam

Rogue Stage

