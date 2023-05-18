Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Fruit Flies Like a Circus Peanut’

Featuring world’s-first silk routines that would leave Cirque’s stars shook

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Family-friendly Fringe favorites Fourth Wall Hybrid Arts Ensemble soar to jaw-dropping new heights
Family-friendly Fringe favorites Fourth Wall Hybrid Arts Ensemble soar to jaw-dropping new heights by combining their classical musicianship and comedic choreography with circus arts in this can’t-miss spectacle for all ages.

This year, flutist Hilary Abigana, trombonist C. Neil Parsons and percussionist Greg Jukes have upped the ante with a ceiling-scraping aerial apparatus, which gives rise to some world’s-first silk routines that would leave Cirque’s stars shook.

For their most athletically ambitious effort ever, Fourth Wall thankfully finally dropped their audience-driven randomization in favor of a carefully-curated setlist, which includes a revival of the first piece they ever created along with many brand-new bits. And after over a decade together on the festival circuit, this trio’s steps are more in sync than ever.

Whether they’re interpreting Bach on boomwacker tubes, covering Radiohead while swinging in mid-air, or swingin’ a jazzy Duke Ellington standard with awkward audience assistance, Fourth Wall is fascinating to watch whatever the musical genre is.

For an added bonus, you’ll also leave with a little education about legendary composers like Ravel and Gershwin as well. Don’t let this crazy creative Carnival of the Animals leave town without catching it.

Fruit Flies Like a Circus Peanut
The Fourth Wall
Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

