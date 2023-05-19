Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Freak Show’

Producer-performer Lisa Hulse steps into a 1920s sideshow overseen by a seductive ringmaster (Al Milburn), where all the outcast acts represent aspects of oppression that we’re still familiar with in the 2020s. I tip my hat to the ambition behind this original mix of circus-inspired burlesque and social commentary, with the admirable message that “we’re all freaks in search of a chosen family.”

Unfortunately, this troupe’s aims often outpace their ability to execute. Playwright Ricardo Soltero-Brown’s baroque poetry elevates the simplistic “Greatest Showman minus Barnum” story by Shawn Watkins-Yates, but only director Travis Eaton (playing a cruel carny) is able to deliver the dialogue with the appropriate emotional investment. Donna Elanor’s pastiche score is banal at best, and the cast — most of whom have severe problems with their pitch and/or volume — can barely be heard above the plodding piano tracks.

Freak Show is probably the only place at Fringe to see aerial arts, PG-13 striptease, and gender-affirming interpretive dance all in one show. I only wish this carnival earned its ballyhoo with a better blowoff.





Event Details "Freak Show" Sat., May 20, 10:05 p.m., Sun., May 21, 6:40 p.m., Mon., May 22, 7:15 p.m., Thu., May 25, 9:50 p.m., Sat., May 27, 2:15 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 12:20 p.m. Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50 407-447-1700 65 events 90 articles

Freak Show

HeART Productions

_____