Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 5:32 pm

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions
Courtesy photo
This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions
As the prodigal scion of a beloved crime-busting family, Dick Sweat (TJ Washburn) may be Encapa City’s least favorite private investigator. But nobody else is in town is hard enough to rise to the occasion and thrust themselves into the moist, dirty crevices where killers lurk.

Recruited by his widowed sister-in-law H.J. (Anna LeFlore) to solve the murder of a despised drama critic whose withering negative reviews were even more acerbic than my own (a tall order), Sweat puts the screws to a trio of silly suspects — Taylor Harrell, Stephen Lima and Leyal Lawrence — in this double entendre-drenched noir parody.

Writer-star Washburn’s mock Philip Marlowe monologues strike just the right smuttily satirical tone, and co-director Brandon Robert guides the cast to deliver their rat-a-tat dialogue with suitable snap.

The whodunnit’s solution is somewhat arbitrary, but this persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions — just as long as they aren’t one of those godforsaken puppeteers.

Event Details
"Dick Sweat: Private Investigator"

"Dick Sweat: Private Investigator"

Thu., May 18, 5:30 p.m., Sat., May 20, 12:45 p.m., Sun., May 21, 5:10 p.m., Fri., May 26, 7:20 p.m., Sat., May 27, 8:35 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 4:50 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

66 events 87 articles

Dick Sweat: Private Investigator
Orangutan Arts

Seth Kubersky

