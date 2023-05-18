Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

Recruited by his widowed sister-in-law H.J. (Anna LeFlore) to solve the murder of a despised drama critic whose withering negative reviews were even more acerbic than my own (a tall order), Sweat puts the screws to a trio of silly suspects — Taylor Harrell, Stephen Lima and Leyal Lawrence — in this double entendre-drenched noir parody.
Writer-star Washburn’s mock Philip Marlowe monologues strike just the right smuttily satirical tone, and co-director Brandon Robert guides the cast to deliver their rat-a-tat dialogue with suitable snap.
The whodunnit’s solution is somewhat arbitrary, but this persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions — just as long as they aren’t one of those godforsaken puppeteers.
Dick Sweat: Private Investigator
Orangutan Arts
