Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Corsets + Cuties: Sizzle’

The show kicks off in glamorous style with a group number set to "Made You Look" by Meghan Trainor (which made me wish there was a similar full-cast act for the finale), and continued with over a half-dozen individual performances featuring a diverse soundtrack ranging from My Chemical Romance to Janelle Monáe.
As always with the Cuties, Sizzle is more than simply a series of stripteases: It also involves athletic circus arts, live singing, comedic commentary (courtesy of “head bitch” Jaimz Dillman) and dynamic dancing.
A major crowd-pleaser — and my personal favorite segment — stars a nun singing “Ban the Books” who transforms into a rainbow warrior ripping up Gov. Ron’s photograph to “Everyone Is Gay.” That scene alone makes Sizzle the most politically satisfying T&A show I’ve seen in a while; hopefully, it won’t be the last.
Event Details
Location Details
Corsets & Cuties: Sizzle
Corsets & Cuties, LLC
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter