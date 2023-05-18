Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Corsets + Cuties: Sizzle’

Politically satisfying T and A from the local burlesque troupe

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 5:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Politically satisfying T&A from the local burlesque troupe - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Politically satisfying T&A from the local burlesque troupe
While the state of Florida may have Orlando’s vibrant burlesque performance community in its sights, Corsets & Cuties are far from putting away their pasties in fear. Quite the contrary, this Fringe season the titillating troupe is bringing their style of Sizzle to The Abbey with even more boldly ballsy edge than ever before.

The show kicks off in glamorous style with a group number set to "Made You Look" by Meghan Trainor (which made me wish there was a similar full-cast act for the finale), and continued with over a half-dozen individual performances featuring a diverse soundtrack ranging from My Chemical Romance to Janelle Monáe.

As always with the Cuties, Sizzle is more than simply a series of stripteases: It also involves athletic circus arts, live singing, comedic commentary (courtesy of “head bitch” Jaimz Dillman) and dynamic dancing.

A major crowd-pleaser — and my personal favorite segment — stars a nun singing “Ban the Books” who transforms into a rainbow warrior ripping up Gov. Ron’s photograph to “Everyone Is Gay.” That scene alone makes Sizzle the most politically satisfying T&A show I’ve seen in a while; hopefully, it won’t be the last.

Event Details
"Sizzle"

"Sizzle"

Fri., May 19, 10:30 p.m., Fri., May 26, 8:40 p.m., Sat., May 27, 11 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 7:10 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

30 events 101 articles

Corsets & Cuties: Sizzle
Corsets & Cuties, LLC
_____

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

By Seth Kubersky

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

By Seth Kubersky

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us