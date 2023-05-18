Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘A Real Live Fiasco!’

Improvisational comedy meets murderous medical melodrama

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 5:31 pm

Longform improvisational comedy meets murderous medical melodrama in this uneven but often amusing tonal mashup of General Hospital andThe Muppets’ Veterinary Hospital, with a high-tech twist.

The four-person cast is quick-witted, with the two women easily one-upping the men, and although they don’t all consistently “yes, and” each other, any awkward dead air is usually quickly covered over.

In a novel addition, audience members can use a website before and during the show to vote on what elements should be included in the story. Unfortunately, the interactive system is only implemented sporadically and doesn’t seem to add much to the show’s entertainment value.

The press preview performance took a little while to get rolling, and the story started running out of steam 50 minutes into its 75-minute time slot, but there are some big laughs buried in this bloody biohazard bin.

Event Details
"A Real Live Fiasco!"

Sat., May 20, 12 p.m., Sun., May 21, 8:40 p.m., Fri., May 26, 6:15 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 10:20 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

66 events 87 articles

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

