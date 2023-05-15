BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘8-Track: The Sounds of the ’70s in Concert’

The show digests the decade’s major cultural movements into a breezy hour-long musical medley

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 9:53 am

Fred Berning’s Excellent Adventure Productions, presenter of past Fringe hits like Cupid & Psyche, is back with a toe-tapping jukebox tribute to the decade I was born that should have cross-generational appeal. (Yes, I’m that old.) As conceived by Rick Seeber, the show digests the decade’s major cultural movements (anti-war, free love and disco) into a breezy hour-long musical medley that’s immensely elevated by a killer quartet of talented triple threats: classically trained stage veteran E. Mani Cadet and his theme park performer co-stars Larry Ballard, Brittany Dennis and Nyeshia Smith. 

Included musical genres range from funk and soul to folk rock, with arranger Michael Gribbin’s faithful backing tracks sounding far superior to the typical synthesized karaoke. With over 40 tracks, most of the era’s expected earworms are covered, but some bizarro bits make the mix too, like a brief mashup of the Star Wars cantina song and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 

Director-choreographer Michael Rodgers wisely allows his charismatic cast to create characters and comedic moments without any dialogue to weigh down the pace, and George Spelvin’s paisley powered costumes provide plenty of sparkle. Microphone mishaps marred some of the heavenly harmonies during the press preview, but I trust this team of seasoned pros will power through the problems. Their biggest issue might be getting lost among all the avant-garde at the Festival; 8-Track would be the ideal show if Fringe were on a cruise ship or in a casino.

Event Details
"8 Track: The Sounds of The 70s"

Thu., May 18, 10:30 p.m., Mon., May 22, 10:45 p.m., Tue., May 23, 5:30 p.m., Wed., May 24, 8:40 p.m., Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., Sat., May 27, 1:45 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 5:15 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

8-Track: The Sounds of the ’70s in Concert
Excellent Adventure Productions

