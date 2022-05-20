Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'The Witches'

Grab a pair of wireless headphones and gather 'round the ceremonial circle as you join a coven of weird sisters in Phoenix Tears’ latest immersive audio drama. Participants pick one of three tracks to follow as a trio of witches face toil and trouble after a solstice ritual goes awry.During the press preview I took the accessible route, which kept me at the campfire with playwright Megan Markham as she conducted an ominous tarot card reading. Your path may lead you to an encounter with a lost soul, or you may witness a dance of death (full disclosure: choreographed by my wife Genevieve Bernard). There are also multiple possible endings — the finale I experienced was satisfyingly sinister, but yours may be entirely different.This production, which was directed by Stephen Jones, didn’t engage me as fully as some of their earlier offerings, but it’s still a treat having a bittersweet taste of Halloween in the middle of May.