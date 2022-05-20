VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'The Witches'

It's a treat having a bittersweet taste of Halloween in the middle of May.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 3:57 pm

click to enlarge 1648066406952.jpeg

Grab a pair of wireless headphones and gather 'round the ceremonial circle as you join a coven of weird sisters in Phoenix Tears’ latest immersive audio drama. Participants pick one of three tracks to follow as a trio of witches face toil and trouble after a solstice ritual goes awry.

During the press preview I took the accessible route, which kept me at the campfire with playwright Megan Markham as she conducted an ominous tarot card reading. Your path may lead you to an encounter with a lost soul, or you may witness a dance of death (full disclosure: choreographed by my wife Genevieve Bernard). There are also multiple possible endings — the finale I experienced was satisfyingly sinister, but yours may be entirely different.

This production, which was directed by Stephen Jones, didn’t engage me as fully as some of their earlier offerings, but it’s still a treat having a bittersweet taste of Halloween in the middle of May.

Tickets and show info: The Witches

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Everything I Wannabe!'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Everything I Wannabe!'

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Also in Arts + Culture

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us