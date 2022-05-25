Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Pleasure's Mine'

Comedy is hard, and doing stand-up to a noontime crowd of a dozen sober patrons is nearly impossible, so Saturday’s performance ofmight represent some sort of miracle for the amount of laughter New York writer-performer Molly Brenner wrung from her sleepy Savoy audience with her vivid vaginal verbiage. This adorable anxiety-ridden extrovert is somehow still single, perhaps because she spends so much time obsessing over eponymous intoxicants and the formal definition of “hooking up” (does just kissing count?).Her loss is our gain, as she gathers material from the dumpster fire that is today’s dating scene. If you saw Brenner’s 2019 gynocentric comedyyou’ll recognize many of the stories about her long search for her own orgasm, which have been reframed and reformatted as material for this show. You may also become Molly’s gag guinea pig as she tries out new material about dating apps, getting ghosted and thirst traps. But whether you’re into ear-tonguing, anal or Uno, Brenner’s briskly paced 40 minutes of bawdy bon mots will make you look a little more kindly upon your own kinks, and everyone else’s.