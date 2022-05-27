VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'The Complete Works of Stephen Sondheim (Abridged)'

A can’t-miss show for devotees of the maestro, thanks to this cast of big voices.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 11:49 am

IMAGE VIA THE PRODUCTION/FACEBOOK
image via the production/Facebook
Are you the type of musical theater obsessive who knows Patti LuPone’s personal policy on mid-show photos, laughs with recognition at the mere mention of the name “Bernadette” (no “Peters” required) and is still feeling salty about Jerry Herman’s snarky 1984 Tony Award acceptance speech? Then have I got a Fringe show for you! Writer-performer Brian Jager (who is also behind The Spider Queen) and co-writer Jarrett Poore join with Rachel Hope Ihasz, and Marissa Volpe to lovingly lampoon Stephen Sondheim, the late great master of intricate lyrics and unhummable tunes.

Starting with some brief biographical background, the quartet buoyantly launch into a mash-up of Sondheim’s early lyrical work on West Side Story and Gypsy (with a dash of Candide for good measure) before tackling his Broadway triumphs with Hal Prince and James Lapine. Reimagining Follies as a 1970s version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is delicious, while the suggestion that Into the Woods will still be around in a hundred years when we’re all deceased sent a shiver up my spine, and Poore & Jager’s witty rewritten lyrics mesh impressively with Sondheim’s original rhyme schemes.

Simultaneously singing and spoofing all of Sondheim’s notoriously challenging classics is a seriously tall order, but this troupe has the musical talents and comic timing to pull it off. You can certainly enjoy this show strictly based on the cast’s stellar singing abilities, but (unlike some similar condensed Shakespeare comedies) you really need to know Sondheim’s repertoire in-depth to get the most out of it. Inside jokes about Broadway and Orlando’s arts scene fly faster than even the most ardent Playbill collector will be able to catch; many of the references got past me, but there’s always another coming right along.

My biggest critique is that the show has three endings — a false finale, an extensive coda recounting Sondheim’s bloodiest hit, and yet another encore involving a mostly forgotten flop — which is at least one ending too many. That structural imbalance aside, The Complete Works of Stephen Sondheim (Abridged) is a can’t-miss show for devotees of the maestro, thanks to this cast of big voices who aren’t afraid to commit to the bit.

Tickets and show info: The Complete Works of Stephen Sondheim (Abridged)

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Trending

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting for Gadot'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting for Gadot'

Our top reviews from the 2022 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

By Seth Kubersky

"Star Shanties"

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Spider Queen'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Spider Queen'

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Here Comes the Bride and Groom!'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Here Comes the Bride and Groom!'

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: You need a playlist of all the songs you used to love but forgot about

By Rob Brezsny

Gemini szn.

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us