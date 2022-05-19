Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Spill the Tea with Jaimz and Johnnie'

High school debate club meets SAK Comedy Lab in, a half-hour improvisational argument held on the lawn outside Orlando Science Center. Corsets & Cuties founder “Lady” Jaimz Dillman and Johnnie Maier () solicit topics from the audience, and must each take a stand for or against — with the disclaimer that their statements don’t necessarily reflect their own opinions or the Fringe’s — until the crowd calls a halt to the fray.The press preview performance was heavily gynocentric, with women’s rights, the usefulness of bras and the uselessness of men on the agenda. The pair kept the verbal badminton bouncing back and forth, and although both lobbed political jabs preaching to the progressive choir (especially when the issue of abortion arose), their rallying resonated with the engaged participants. These two may not be able to solve all the world’s problems in 30 minutes, but they’ve got 25 chances over the course for the festival to at least make a dent.