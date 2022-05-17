VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Miss Gulch Returns'

A musical vivisection of the stereotyped shrew from 'The Wizard of Oz.'

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 9:54 pm

click to enlarge 1648634854343.jpeg

Witty cabaret in the Noel Coward tradition meets the Wicked Witch of the West in Miss Gulch Returns, Fred Barton’s musical “vivisection” of the stereotyped shrew from The Wizard of Oz. Talented vocalist Brett McMahon is in fine form, whether wearing a black tie tuxedo or a flower hat and ankle-length frock, as he croons to his onstage audience, backed on the keyboard by the ever-brilliant Julian Bond.

Elmira fills the Green Room Lounge with tongue-in-cheek tunes like her excised Oz anthem “I’m a Bitch,” an ode to her lifelong bicycle obsession, and her horny mother’s mantra, “Pour Me a Man,” as Gulch gives a glimpse of her little-known life long before Dorothy’s day.

I went into this show eager to learn why this menacing matron was worthy of her own musical, but I left without many satisfying answers. McMahon nails the comic numbers as the self-proclaimed “ultimate hag” dreams of becoming a gay pop icon like Bette, but remains too glib throughout the more emotional beats. Gulch says that stereotypes (like hearts) are meant to be broken, but this amusing musical hour with the infamous Toto-hater never dug deep enough beneath her celluloid surface to make this feel like more than a lightweight lark, instead of the insightful examination of why Gulch got stuck in our collective unconscious that it sets out to be.

Tickets and show info: Miss Gulch Returns

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Las Vegas’ Area15, a collection of immersive interactive experiences, is opening soon in Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Running low on Emergency Clams? Pick some up at Omega Mart

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Wanzie With a Z, Part 2: The Rave Years'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Wanzie With a Z, Part 2: The Rave Years'

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Boys Will Be Boys'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Boys Will Be Boys'

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

Ahead of Citrus Brawl in Kissimmee, Impact Wrestling debuts Pride-themed shirt and partnership with CFSL

By Matthew Moyer

Moose and Deonna Purrazzo with the new Impact shirt

Las Vegas’ Area15, a collection of immersive interactive experiences, is opening soon in Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Running low on Emergency Clams? Pick some up at Omega Mart

Your horoscope, May 11-17: ‘The winner will be the one who knows how to pick the right fights’

By Rob Brezsny

Leslie Jones, Virgo
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us