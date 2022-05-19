VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Magic in Real Life'

It’s rare to find a magician who can tie his entire act together the way Price does.

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge 1648405674072.jpeg

If the truest test of a performer’s mettle is their ability to handle adversity, then Canadian Ben Price is worthy of his “best magician awards” (as voted by his mom) based solely on the dogged determination displayed during his press preview in the face of some of the most unhelpful audience volunteers I’ve ever witnessed an illusionist wrestle with.

Despite repeatedly picking participants who couldn’t add, remember their card or follow basic directions, Price not only managed to avoid disaster by effectively executing his sleight-of-hand and mentalism effects, but he charmed the chaotic crowd with self-effacing flair.

Most of his individual tricks don’t seem especially groundbreaking at first, but it’s rare to find a magician who can tie his entire act together the way Price does during his mystifying social media-assisted finale, much less one who can be so funny in the process. The real magic in Ben Price’s performance is how effortlessly he can make 50 minutes disappear.

Tickets and show info: Magic in Real Life

