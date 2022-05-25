VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Gertrude Stein’s Not Sightly, a Play'

Most theatergoers prefer plays that at least make a small lick of sense.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge 1648495892446.jpeg

Joseph Lark-Riley resurrects a 100-year-old unproduced play by the infamously obtuse early 20th-century poet Gertrude Stein as hyperpop puppet theater in Not Sightly, one of the more brain-bending pieces of performance art I’ve seen in many a Fringe Festival. Not Sightly went unstaged for a century for a very good reason, since most theatergoers prefer plays that at least make a small lick of sense. But Lark-Riley doesn’t let that stop him, as he presents the prose as a Greek tragedy performed by cardboard cutouts of iconographic statuary inside a towering pile of minimally animated framed dioramas, all set to upbeat electronica.

It's a good thing Lark-Riley grants his audience pre-emptive absolution from feeling like they are missing anything, because even with the explanation in the program I was utterly at sea. Sitting through Stein’s inscrutable tongue-twisting word salad is like listening to a solid 30 minutes of Lucky’s nonsense monologue from Waiting for Godot while watching day-glo paint dry. Except here you can’t even decipher the dialogue (much less attempt to decode its meaning), as his words are almost entirely overwhelmed by overuse of echoey audio effects and droning electronic feedback; constant noise from the bar next door doesn’t help matters any. Perhaps this experiment might be more effective as an art gallery installation, where viewers could escape for a respite and then return.

Stein once said of her own work, “If you enjoy it, you understand it.” I’m usually the first to applaud any avant-garde effort, but did I enjoy or understand this show? Not slightly.

Tickets and show info: Gertrude Stein’s Not Sightly, a Play

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Trending

Our top reviews from the 2022 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

By Seth Kubersky

"Star Shanties"

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Gone'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Gone'

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: VarieTease 'on the move'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: VarieTease 'on the move'

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'A Toast to Prohibition'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'A Toast to Prohibition'

Also in Arts + Culture

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us