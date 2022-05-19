VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Everything I Wannabe!'

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge 1652105119015.jpeg

This year’s Fringe Festival may have more than its fair share of queens, but everybody ought to rise for Orlando theater’s real British royalty, award-winning artist and educator Sarah-lee Dobbs.

Dobbs (who is actually British) returns under the direction of Laurel Clark (who is not), accompanied on the keyboards by longtime collaborator Christoper Leavy (who isn't British either, but does a decent English accent) for an hour of stories and songs about her journey from a lower-class Leicester upbringing to being a struggling actress in London — where Catherine Zeta Jones narrowly beat her out as the leading lady in Bugsy Malone  — and eventually to our American shores.

Dobbs soars on sixties classics like “To Sir, With Love” and an obligatory Beatles medley; and although she never fulfilled her dream of becoming a Bond girl, her tale of turning down a date with the least-loved 007 after George Lazenby (aka Pierce “Mama Mia” Brosnan) kicks off a clever compilation of rewritten spy film themes. An unnecessary participation game translating UK slang in exchange for British biscuits briefly broke the otherwise ebullient momentum, but Dobbs quickly recovered with an amusingly incomprehensible Cockney dialect lesson.

The evening ends with an energetic set of songs by an obscure all-female pop group Dobbs declined to join. That might be her biggest career regret, but Orlando’s theater fans should count our blessings that a superstar like Sarah-lee stiffed the Spice Girls, and ended up on our stages instead.

Tickets and show info: Everything I Wannabe!

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Las Vegas’ Area15, a collection of immersive interactive experiences, is opening soon in Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Running low on Emergency Clams? Pick some up at Omega Mart

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Bugged Lady'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Bugged Lady'

Also in Arts + Culture

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us