Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Coconuts, Coral, and Cowsh*t'

Hawaiian writer-performer Sara Kunz doesn’t just have issues; she’s got a lifetime subscription. Unemployed, unable to face her family, and dealing with her dying cat, she’s good at making sexy shopping lists, but can’t handle going to the grocery store for wine and Cheetos without having a meltdown.Kunz is a constellation of contradictions — both a world-class hula-hooping acrobat, and a victim of chronic pain after a broken back. Her boldness integrating those competing aspects, as she hazards a perilous hike up a volcanic summit with a passive-aggressive GPS, makes her as badass as her sea-explorer ancestors.Between agonizing over how non-islanders pronounce “Hawaii” and obsessing over cool ways to die, Kunz is admittedly a lot to handle. Her transitions from angst-soaked emoting over sexual assault to hilariously button-pushing jokes about Spam and rape can induce whiplash, and Kunz tackles sensitive topics from PTSD to flatulence, so grab a loaner stress ball before the show starts if you're they type to get triggered.Not every one-liner lands, but she cleverly keeps the audience off-kilter with her taboo-shattering quips, making this greatly improved version of Kunz’s boundary-pushing show (revised with the aid of director Greg Jukes) even more satisfying than the already-interesting 2019 version.