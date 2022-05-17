VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Boys Will Be Boys'

A queer cabaret of campy ’mo-tunes set in the basement of American Legion Post No. 69.

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge 1647977370198.jpeg

A serious plague of Gay Attention Deficit Disorder is sweeping the nation, leaving its homosexual male victims unable to stay focused on any shopping trend for more than a few weeks. To raise funds for their afflicted friend’s rehab, four Broadway starlets are staging a queer cabaret of clichéd, campy ’mo-tunes in the basement of Orlando’s American Legion Post #69.

The cast (Sean Philibin, John Gracey, Eduardo A. Rivera, Ethan Lolley) all boast big voices and each of the men gets multiple moments to shine, with choreographer Rivera’s Little Shop-esque solo and John Gracey’s enthusiastic ode to Viagra being particular standouts. Even their harried “hostess with the mostest” Jane (Molly Schoolmeester) gets to burn the house down with a tortured torch song.

Composer Kenneth Kacmar’s pastiche score (as performed by musical director David Foust) will ring many bells with Broadway fans, with riffs that recall classic tunes from Oklahoma, White Christmas and Gypsy, while Joe Miloscia’s dialogue and lyrics are loaded with winking PG-13 double entendres referencing big openings and juggling balls. From the deliberately chaotic curtain raiser to a pre-finale straight panic freakout, this show has a Muppet Show-like atmosphere of backstage anarchy that belies its polished production values and peppy pacing (at least until audience participation bingo games bring the entertainment to a screeching halt).

Fortunately, although the emphasis is mostly on comedy, the songs aren’t all played strictly for laughs, thanks to a lovely love duet between Luke & Tyler and a tender ballad about gay-bashing from Luke. Among the many gay-baiting extravaganzas at this year’s Fringe, the talented team behind Boys Will Be Boys rises to the occasion with the help of their most important throbbing male organs: their hearts.


Tickets and show info: Boys Will Be Boys

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

