VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'A Young Man Dressed as a Gorilla'

All hail the great gorilla, the destroyer & resurrector of Orlando theater!

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge "A Young Man Dressed as a Gorilla," 2018 - PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
Photo by Seth Kubersky
"A Young Man Dressed as a Gorilla," 2018

Australia’s master monologian Jon Bennett was back at the Orlando Fringe on Tuesday night to facilitate the infamous “A Young Man Dressed as a Gorilla Dressed as an Old Man Sits in a Rocking Chair for Fifty-Six Minutes and Leaves” performance art piece, which drew an audience of artists and onlookers for its one-night only run at Renaissance.

As always, this show about nothing is a Rorschach test in which the titular primate performer is really a red herring whose role is to reveal the audience to itself. Initially, the subdued audience uneasily whispered amongst themselves, but before long, some brave individuals made their own eclectic contributions to the evening.

Bobby Wesley offered a banana-themed knock-knock joke; Bruce Costella (Spooky & Gay) read several original haikus; director Danielle Ziss cleaned the gorilla’s glasses for him, and others polished his shoes or snapped selfies. And of course there was the ritual coitus interruptus performance of Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight.”

Most memorably, venue sponsor Ed Anthony assembled his own chair so he could sit & rock alongside the star as Donald Rupe distributed shots to thirsty attendees. I was especially fascinated by the way the crowd’s chatter would build to a crescendo, only for the audience to spontaneously shush itself.

Related
A mysterious Fringe show starring a gorilla raised serious questions about Orlando’s cultural character

A mysterious Fringe show starring a gorilla raised serious questions about Orlando’s cultural character


The first time I witnessed the gorilla show in 2018, I was despondent over the disrespect and debauchery displayed by the crowd, which competed to outdo each other in overshadowing the gorilla’s simple silent grace. Although the 2022 edition was far from a solemn church service, it inspired me with hope that post-pandemic patrons can appreciate and participate in such an experiment without it turning into an embarrassing shitshow.

All hail the great gorilla, the destroyer & resurrector of Orlando theater; long may he rock!

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Trending

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting for Gadot'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Waiting for Gadot'

Our top reviews from the 2022 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

By Seth Kubersky

"Star Shanties"

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Spider Queen'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'The Spider Queen'

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Here Comes the Bride and Groom!'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Review 2022: 'Here Comes the Bride and Groom!'

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: You need a playlist of all the songs you used to love but forgot about

By Rob Brezsny

Gemini szn.

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us