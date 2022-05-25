VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'A Magic Show with Jordan Rooks'

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 12:18 pm

click to enlarge 1648217006283.jpeg

Want to relive fond memories of your childhood birthday parties in the basement with a mystifying magician who made objects vanish and appear out of thin air? (I can’t be the only one!) Join Las Vegas prestidigitator Jordan Rooks down in the Stardust Lounge for an evening of illusions that stand along his home’s best, without any of the self-aggrandizing ego that afflicts some of his city’s marquee names.

Rooks displays his technical mastery of standard sleight-of-hand and mentalism effects, from regenerating the stuffing scraped out of an Oreo cookie, to guessing an audience member’s name and birthdate. None of his methods are especially innovative but he gives some of these greatest hits a personal twist, using Froot Loops instead of the typical razor blades for a regurgitation trick, or turning a Houdini-style straitjacket escape into a dance routine.

With his amiable understated stage presence, you can’t help rooting for Rooks, but he’s got stiff competition in this conjurer-heavy festival. He starts strong by tying his tricks into his significant childhood memories, but swiftly abandoned that throughline; he also promotes suicide prevention awareness, but mentions the issue too late for it to be meaningfully integrated into his show. Rooks has the skill and passion to make it as a magician, but in this business you’ve gotta have a gimmick; I’d like to see him lean further into the elements of his personal story that make him stand out from his crowded field.

Tickets and show info: A Magic Show with Jordan Rooks

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Trending

Our top reviews from the 2022 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

By Seth Kubersky

"Star Shanties"

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'A Different Kind of MaryJayne'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'A Different Kind of MaryJayne'

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'A Toast to Prohibition'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'A Toast to Prohibition'

Also in Arts + Culture

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

Your horoscope for the week of May 18-24: ‘I am so beautiful, sometimes people weep when they see me’

By Rob Brezsny

Margaret Cho: Catch some of this confidence, Taurus

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic will pick first in 2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac explains refusal of COVID-19 vaccine at right-wing conspiracy conference
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us