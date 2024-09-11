Orlando events this week: a vampire party, a movie about the Sonics, a Syrian/Puerto Rican vinyl cafe and more

Altered Boy: Darienne Lake

Drag Me to the Stage presents a hilarious and heartfelt night starring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Darienne Lake. 8 pm Friday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $52.93-$79.55; drphillipscenter.org.

Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín

Opera Orlando presents the Florida premiere of a concert-drama that combines Verdi's "Requiem" with video testimony from survivors of the original Terezín chorus and footage from the 1944 Nazi propaganda film about Theresienstadt. 7:30 pm Saturday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49-$149; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Global Peace Film Festival

Promote peace and environmentalism through the medium of film. Festival starts Tuesday, Sept. 17; events are booked at various locations; $10-$150; peacefilmfest.org.

Memento Morididdle: Charles Clary

Charles Clary's Memento Morididdle installations take the form of Victorian or Rococo salon style walls, densely compacted with hundreds of frames, with each frame containing a paper sculpture. Exhibition opening 5 pm Thursday; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive; free; 407-823-2676; cah.ucf.edu.

Music Mondays: Boom! A Film About the Sonics

The untold story of one of rock & roll's wildest and most influential bands, The Sonics. For the first time ever, all five original members of the band tell the story of how it all went down, beginning to end. Post-film live performance from The Tremolords. 9 pm Monday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12.50; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Nosferatu

Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, films like Interview With a Vampire and Twilight, and TV shows including Buffy and True Blood, The Ren's Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience where audiences move from space to space to delight in a surprising and elevated artistic experience. 7 pm Friday-Saturday; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $10-$250; rentheatre.com.

Qahwah Con Leche Pop-Up

A Syrian and Puerto Rican-owned pop-up café where Latin and Arab worlds connect over coffee, music and culture. DJs spin a carefully curated sonic blend of Latin & Arabic vinyl from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. Saturday-Sunday; Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe, 703 N. Orange Ave.; 407-734-0034; instagram.com/qahwahconleche.

The Turn of the Screw

The classic horror tale of possession and repression in a thrilling and acclaimed stage adaptation that gives the story yet another turn. With two actors playing every role on a bare stage, the shadowy mysteries and horrors of this show are like no other you'll see. Friday-Sunday; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Vegan Block Party

Jam-packed event day featuring a wide variety of vendors and food trucks, celebrity hosts, contests, music, free wellness workshops, sponsor giveaways, family fun activities, art, activism, and much more. 4 pm Saturday; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; $10; 407-952-2928; veganblockparty.com.

Virginia Drive Live

Vendors are placed along Virginia Drive from Orange Avenue to Mills Avenue, offering arts, crafts, shopping, food and music. 5 pm Saturday; Virginia Drive, Virginia Drive; $5; ivanhoevillage.org.