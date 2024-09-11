Orlando events this week: a vampire party, a movie about the Sonics, a Syrian/Puerto Rican vinyl cafe and more

Stay busy this weekend in Orlando

By and on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando events this week: a vampire party, a movie about the Sonics, a Syrian/Puerto Rican vinyl cafe and more

Altered Boy: Darienne Lake
Drag Me to the Stage presents a hilarious and heartfelt night starring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Darienne Lake. 8 pm Friday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $52.93-$79.55; drphillipscenter.org.

Event Details
"Altered Boy": Darienne Lake

"Altered Boy": Darienne Lake

Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$52.93-$79.55

Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín
Opera Orlando presents the Florida premiere of a concert-drama that combines Verdi's "Requiem" with video testimony from survivors of the original Terezín chorus and footage from the 1944 Nazi propaganda film about Theresienstadt. 7:30 pm Saturday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49-$149; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Event Details
"Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín"

"Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín"

Sat., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$49-$149
Event Details
"Documenting Defiance: A Requiem of Resilience"

"Documenting Defiance: A Requiem of Resilience"

Wed., Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

free

Global Peace Film Festival
Promote peace and environmentalism through the medium of film. Festival starts Tuesday, Sept. 17; events are booked at various locations; $10-$150; peacefilmfest.org.

Memento Morididdle: Charles Clary
Charles Clary's Memento Morididdle installations take the form of Victorian or Rococo salon style walls, densely compacted with hundreds of frames, with each frame containing a paper sculpture. Exhibition opening 5 pm Thursday; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive; free; 407-823-2676; cah.ucf.edu.

Event Details
"Momento Morididdle": Charles Clary

"Momento Morididdle": Charles Clary

Thu., Sept. 12, 5 p.m.

UCF Art Gallery 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

free

Music Mondays: Boom! A Film About the Sonics
The untold story of one of rock & roll's wildest and most influential bands, The Sonics. For the first time ever, all five original members of the band tell the story of how it all went down, beginning to end. Post-film live performance from The Tremolords. 9 pm Monday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12.50; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Event Details
Music Mondays: "Boom! A Film About the Sonics"

Music Mondays: "Boom! A Film About the Sonics"

Mon., Sept. 16, 9 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$12.50

Nosferatu
Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, films like Interview With a Vampire and Twilight, and TV shows including Buffy and True Blood, The Ren's Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience where audiences move from space to space to delight in a surprising and elevated artistic experience. 7 pm Friday-Saturday; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $10-$250; rentheatre.com.

Qahwah Con Leche Pop-Up
A Syrian and Puerto Rican-owned pop-up café where Latin and Arab worlds connect over coffee, music and culture. DJs spin a carefully curated sonic blend of Latin & Arabic vinyl from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. Saturday-Sunday; Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe, 703 N. Orange Ave.; 407-734-0034; instagram.com/qahwahconleche.

Event Details
Qahwah Con Leche Pop-Up

Qahwah Con Leche Pop-Up

Sat., Sept. 14 and Sun., Sept. 15

Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe 703 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Turn of the Screw
The classic horror tale of possession and repression in a thrilling and acclaimed stage adaptation that gives the story yet another turn. With two actors playing every role on a bare stage, the shadowy mysteries and horrors of this show are like no other you'll see. Friday-Sunday; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Event Details
"The Turn Of The Screw"

"The Turn Of The Screw"

Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14 and Sun., Sept. 15

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Vegan Block Party
Jam-packed event day featuring a wide variety of vendors and food trucks, celebrity hosts, contests, music, free wellness workshops, sponsor giveaways, family fun activities, art, activism, and much more. 4 pm Saturday; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; $10; 407-952-2928; veganblockparty.com.

Virginia Drive Live
Vendors are placed along Virginia Drive from Orange Avenue to Mills Avenue, offering arts, crafts, shopping, food and music. 5 pm Saturday; Virginia Drive, Virginia Drive; $5; ivanhoevillage.org.

Event Details
Virginia Drive Live

Virginia Drive Live

Sat., Sept. 14, 5 p.m.

Virginia Drive Virginia Drive, Orlando Central


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First-ever Blasian Book Fair comes to Orlando this week

By Kendal Asbury

First-ever Blasian Book Fair comes to Orlando this week

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

By Chelsea Zukowski

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out Live tour makes a ‘Final Lap’ to Orlando

By Kendal Asbury

Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out Live: The Final Lap" makes a stop at the Kia Center

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us