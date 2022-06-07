Orlando drive-thru haunt Scream n' Stream returns for a third year in October

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Scream n' Stream
Drive-through haunt Scream n' Stream will return for a third year this spooky season, once again headquartered in the Oviedo Mall.
This year's Scream n' Stream — a locally grown attraction previously praised as a "witty, self-aware interactive dark ride"
by OW
columnist Seth Kubersky — will have an all-new story and characters, promising a "drive inside horror movies come to life."
The attraction will feature seven "terrifying" zones and live entertainment within the queue for the first time (not a bad idea, given that the lines can stretch on during busy nights).
Scream n' Stream happens on select nights from Oct. 1-31. Find more information and tickets at Scream n' Stream's website
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.