Orlando drive-thru haunt Scream n' Stream returns for a third year in October

Drive-through haunt Scream n' Stream will return for a third year this spooky season, once again headquartered in the Oviedo Mall.This year's Scream n' Stream — a locally grown attraction previously praised as a "witty, self-aware interactive dark ride" bycolumnist Seth Kubersky — will have an all-new story and characters, promising a "drive inside horror movies come to life."The attraction will feature seven "terrifying" zones and live entertainment within the queue for the first time (not a bad idea, given that the lines can stretch on during busy nights).Scream n' Stream happens on select nights from Oct. 1-31. Find more information and tickets at Scream n' Stream's website