Orlando comedian Ken Miller hosts annual stand-up show and toy drive Wednesday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ken Miller hosts his annual comedy show and holiday toy drive Wednesday

Orlando stand-up stalwart and Real Radio personality Ken Miller wears a different hat this weekend: a Santa hat.For a 12th year, he adds a toy drive to his Ken Plus 10 showcase to help the needy. Miller and his compatriots — all working for free on the big night — have garnered more than 2,500 donated toys over the years, all going out to local charities and nonprofits.This year, the spotlit orgs are BabyDJInc and the Howard Phillips Center for Children and Families. Laugh for a good cause, and maybe throw a plushie or two stageward post-set.