Orlando comedian Ken Miller hosts 11th annual toy drive in downtown Orlando Monday night

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge Ken Miller hosts his annual toy drive in Orlando on Monday night - Photo courtesy Ken Miller
Photo courtesy Ken Miller
Ken Miller hosts his annual toy drive in Orlando on Monday night

In Orlando, comedy is king, and Orlando’s king of comedy Ken Miller is hosting his Holiday Toy Drive for the 11th time.

Head out out Monday night for laughs at the Harry Buffalo, and bring an unwrapped gift for a child. Delight is guaranteed: Miller is the host with the most.

Every year, Miller shows out with a solid line-up of comedians performing for free at this gathering aimed at collecting holiday gifts for local kids. It’s a great time for a great cause, and he’s looking to top last year’s collection of 500 gifts.

Miller's toy drives have garnered a grand total of 2,360 gifts for underprivileged children. This time, the gifts will be distributed by Total Restoration Transformation Center.

The show starts at 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Harry Buffalo. Admission is free, but you'd best bring a new toy or two.


