Orlando City to host English Premier League side Arsenal in a friendly this Wednesday

photo via orlandocitysc/Instagram
Orlando City fans will get the chance to see a top-flight European team this week.
The Orlando City Lions and Arsenal will meet for the first time, playing a midseason friendly at our club's Exploria Stadium.
“We’re excited to be able to provide our fans and the greater Orlando soccer community the opportunity to experience one of the world’s most iconic clubs, Arsenal FC, right here in the best soccer venue in America, Exploria Stadium,” said Orlando City president of business operations Jarrod Dillon on a press release.
He also said that this game represents an excellent opportunity for the Lions to play against a top-category international opponent. The match is part of the “FC Series,” which is an expansion of the long-running Florida Cup. Arsenal pulled out of last summer's Florida Cup
for fear of COVID-19, which was allowed to run rampant in the state.
Arsenal's tour of the United States has been successful, with a 100% winning record this summer. Orlando City returns to action after their 1-1 draw on Sunday against Atlanta United.
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jul 21. For ticket information, visit here
.