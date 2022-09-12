ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

Bust out the Bat Signal

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'
Warner Bros

Orlando's Batman fans will have the chance to celebrate the world's greatest detective on Sept. 17.

As part of National Batman day, Cinemark theaters are running a marathon pulled from he best era of the Bat. 1989's Batman, the follow-up Batman Returns and the animated Mask of the Phantasm  will mark the occassion.

The special screenings will be available at both the Orlando XD and Universal CityWalk Cinemark locations.

The character of Batman originally debuted in May 1939 in Detective Comics No. 27 and has been a fan favorite ever since, appearing in countless  comic books, films, and TV shows.

The latest film of Robert Pattinson’s version of The Batman was the eighth live-action Batman to fight Gotham’s most corrupt criminals on screen.

Related
Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne as a rich kid with fancy toys, fighting crime to carry on his family's philanthropic legacy

'The Batman' is hard-boiled super noir — more detective story than action epic


Cinemark won’t be the only one celebrating the iconic character as HBO Max and DC Comics teased the voice cast for the upcoming Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires).  The upcoming feature film will give us a new Mesoamerican Batman.

For more information, head to Cinemark's Batman Day page.

