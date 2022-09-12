Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

click to enlarge Warner Bros



Orlando's Batman fans will have the chance to celebrate the world's greatest detective on Sept. 17.



As part of National Batman day, Cinemark theaters are running a marathon pulled from he best era of the Bat. 1989's Batman, the follow-up Batman Returns and the animated Mask of the Phantasm will mark the occassion.





The special screenings will be available at both the



The character of Batman originally debuted in May 1939 in Detective Comics No. 27 and has been a fan favorite ever since, appearing in countless comic books, films, and TV shows.



The latest film of Robert Pattinson’s version of The Batman was the eighth live-action Batman to fight Gotham’s most corrupt criminals on screen.



