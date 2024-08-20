Orlando burlesque troupe Corsets and Cuties celebrates 10 years at the Abbey this weekend

Attendees can expect a first look at the cast music video, plus clips and displays honoring the group’s legacy and impact. The show will ring in their final season, which is set to run through an amateur competition in September, a Halloween show in October, a holiday kickoff in November and a Valentine’s Day show in February.
Then a spring show will lead the troupe into its final farewell productions at Orlando International Fringe Festival in May of 2025. Corsets and Cuties founder Lady Jaimz says 10 years is a number to be “pretty damn proud of.” She’s not wrong.
8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Abbey, $25.
