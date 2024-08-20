Orlando burlesque troupe Corsets and Cuties celebrates 10 years at the Abbey this weekend

A decade of decadence!

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Corsets and Cuties celebrates a decadeof decadence at the Abbey - Photo by Koontz Photography courtesy Corsets/Cuties
Photo by Koontz Photography courtesy Corsets/Cuties
Corsets and Cuties celebrates a decadeof decadence at the Abbey
Orlando-based burlesque troupe Corsets and Cuties is set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary (and, sadly, its final season) with a jam-packed show this week. The anniversary soiree comes to the Abbey on Sunday, featuring guest stars, retrospective showings and surprises aplenty.

Attendees can expect a first look at the cast music video, plus clips and displays honoring the group’s legacy and impact. The show will ring in their final season, which is set to run through an amateur competition in September, a Halloween show in October, a holiday kickoff in November and a Valentine’s Day show in February.

Then a spring show will lead the troupe into its final farewell productions at Orlando International Fringe Festival in May of 2025. Corsets and Cuties founder Lady Jaimz says 10 years is a number to be “pretty damn proud of.” She’s not wrong.

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Abbey, $25.

Event Details
Corsets and Cuties 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Corsets and Cuties 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Sun., Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

By Zoey W. Thomas

Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Orlando Weekly Staff

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us