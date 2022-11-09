Orlando Beer Festival takes over the Milk District's Festival Park this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Patrick Barnes Orlando Beer Festival 2021

Get ready to sample a beer (or five) at the Orlando Beer Festival this weekend at the Milk District’s Festival Park.Boasting more than 200 different beverages for tasting, from refreshingly hazy IPAs to malty lagers and crisp craft pilsners, this fest brings the quality and quantity.Don’t worry, there will be plenty of local eats to soak up the alcohol, with the Tasty Takeover Food Truck hosting Hot Asian Buns, Supreme Wings, The Knot and many more.The fun doesn’t stop there as the Hard Rock Main Stage will have live music from the Tom O’Keef Trio, Wilted Chilis and DJ ET for you to rock out to. There will even be a Game Zone with diversions like inflatable Twister and — what else? — beer pong.