Orlando Ballet presents a ‘Director's Choice’ of short ballets with an eye toward the future

As Orlando Ballet’s 2022/2023 season winds down — the last fling being an upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire — the troupe is putting on Director's Choice, a program of three short ballets to showcase “stars of tomorrow” from the Ballet’s Second Company.
Attendees will see “Paquita,” Heath Gill’s “The Next Big Thing” and the premiere of New York–based choreographer Natrea Blake’s “Breakthrough” piece from the Dance Accelerator 2 choreography competition. Director's Choice should be a fine — and doubtless graceful — crash course.
Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26, Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org, $30-$85.
