Orlando Ballet brings back their take on 'Moulin Rouge' at the Dr. Phillips Center for a long weekend

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

click to enlarge 'Moulin Rouge: The Ballet' opens Thursday at Steinmetz Hall - Photo by Israel Zavaleta, courtesy Orlando Ballet
Photo by Israel Zavaleta, courtesy Orlando Ballet
'Moulin Rouge: The Ballet' opens Thursday at Steinmetz Hall

The Orlando Ballet brings a taste of bombastic Parisian nightlife to the City Beautiful with their production of Jordan Morris’ Moulin Rouge: The Ballet.

This take on Moulin Rouge is a dazzling two-act performance full of high kicks, swirling skirts and radiant lights, all summoning up the spirit of the famed cabaret. The plot follows the troubled relationship between two young lovebirds trying to make a name for themselves in 19th-century Paris, and it’s a high-energy experience you shouldn’t miss.

This ballet was staged in Orlando back in 2020, and quickly became one of Orlando Ballet’s most popular productions, and this new take might even vault that high bar of expectation.

This Moulin restores 40 pandemic-trimmed minutes to the show, giving audiences even more time in this bohemian world. The shows features a special performance from Opera Orlando’s Raphaella Medina singing “La Vie En Rose,” a perfect pairing (especially so near Valentine’s Day).

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 9-12, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29- $129.

