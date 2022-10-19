Orlando Ballet bring back Michael Pink's 'Dracula' just in time for Halloween

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet

Several years ago this writer managed to catch a performance of Michael Pink’s visceral ballet production of vampire classic. Since then we’ve been scuttling around in the shadows, mesmerized like Renfield, waiting for the dark master to return.Well, Halloween is nearly here and Pink’s vampire lord will be holding courtin Steinmetz Hall for a long weekend courtesy the Orlando Ballet. Dispatching with the usual conceptions of ballet as ethereal and elegant, Pink’sis physical and gothic.This staging of Bram Stoker's tale is cinematic, ambitious and somehow lush and bloody all at once. The sets are incredible, the narrative arc is gripping and Dracula himself is a towering force-of-nature. This is one for all tastes and (blood) types.