Orlando artist Mangled Hand debuts 'Everything Weird' mixed-media show at Lil Indie's

Teicher, as Mangled Hand (an all-time great pseudonym), has appeared as part of group art shows exhibited at the Falcon, Hammered Lamb, and Indie’s — all organized by Lil Indie’s curator Heidi Kneisl, who is now shining the solo spotlight on the Mangled One.
Teicher’s artistic background includes a degree in scenic design and years spent practicing her craft in theme parks and theaters, while still stealthily toil- ing away on her own strange visions.
Everything Weird is a fantastical and eclectic collection of mixed-media art — one diorama seemingly mixes Evil Dead with Wallace and Gromit aesthetics; a shadowbox reveals a gnarled puppet fortuneteller; creepy yet stately anthropomorphic animal portraits abound; another piece combines affectingly carved cats, bats and mushrooms (some sort of holy trinity, surely).
If your tastes tend toward the spooky, surreal or otherworldly, you should check these out.
6 p.m. Friday, June 14, Lil Indie’s, free.
