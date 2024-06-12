BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando artist Mangled Hand debuts 'Everything Weird' mixed-media show at Lil Indie's

First solo show for a familiar local face

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Enter the world of The Mangled Hand this week - Photo courtesy the artist
Photo courtesy the artist
Enter the world of The Mangled Hand this week
Mangled Hand, aka Amber Teicher — familiar to gig-goers at Conduit in Winter Park, keeping things running smoothly during shows — debuts a solo exhibition Friday.

Teicher, as Mangled Hand (an all-time great pseudonym), has appeared as part of group art shows exhibited at the Falcon, Hammered Lamb, and Indie’s — all organized by Lil Indie’s curator Heidi Kneisl, who is now shining the solo spotlight on the Mangled One.

Teicher’s artistic background includes a degree in scenic design and years spent practicing her craft in theme parks and theaters, while still stealthily toil- ing away on her own strange visions.

Everything Weird is a fantastical and eclectic collection of mixed-media art — one diorama seemingly mixes Evil Dead with Wallace and Gromit aesthetics; a shadowbox reveals a gnarled puppet fortuneteller; creepy yet stately anthropomorphic animal portraits abound; another piece combines affectingly carved cats, bats and mushrooms (some sort of holy trinity, surely).

If your tastes tend toward the spooky, surreal or otherworldly, you should check these out.

6 p.m. Friday, June 14, Lil Indie’s, free.

Event Details
"Everything Weird": A Unique Collection by Mangled Hand

"Everything Weird": A Unique Collection by Mangled Hand

Fri., June 14, 6 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Orlando Museum of Art holds free event combining visual art, science and cinema this month

By Zoey Thomas

OMA opens its doors for free later this month

New drone show, glow-in-the-dark pool parties coming to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

By Chelsea Zukowski

Gaylord Palms Resort debuts new drone show and more

Gods and Monsters turns 9 this week and celebrates with discounts and a cosplay party

By Houda Eletr

Gods and Monsters turns 9 this week

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Clue' captures the madcap spirit of the board game-based cult film

By Seth Kubersky

Three women in formal evening attire are seated on a 1950’s-style brown couch. Three men in suits stand directly behind them. Each person is holding a murder weapon up in the air, looking at it.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us