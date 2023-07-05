2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus

Video art, installations, collage sculpture and cyanotypes will be on view

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:57 am

click to enlarge Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus - 'Still II' by Brittany Metz
'Still II' by Brittany Metz
Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus
Installation artist and educator Brittany Metz’s new solo exhibition, Apperception, opens at Hollerbach’s Art Haus in Sanford this Thursday night, a perfect way to wash away all the ugly-Americanisms of the last few days if there ever was one.

Metz explores concepts of being present and our human perception of time’s flow through a range of media including video art, cyanotypes, altered periodicals and collage sculptures.

“Our mental state is constantly in flux, oscillating between the past and future,” said Metz previously of her work. “Ultimately, holding the viewer in the present through the experiences I create, similar to meditation, is my desire.”

Commissions from any sales will be donated via Hollerbach’s to Zebra Youth. Apperception will be on view at Hollerbach’s through Sept. 14.

6 p.m., Thursday, July 6, Hollerbach’s Art Haus, 205 E. First St., Sanford, hollerbachsarthaus.com, free.

Event Details
Brittany Metz: "Apperception"

Brittany Metz: "Apperception"

Thu., July 6, 6 p.m.

Hollerbach's Art Haus 205 E. First St., Sanford Sanford

Location Details

Hollerbach's Art Haus

205 E. First St., Sanford Sanford

3217882805

1 event 3 articles

Matthew Moyer

