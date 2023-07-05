click to enlarge 'Still II' by Brittany Metz Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus

Installation artist and educator Brittany Metz’s new solo exhibition,, opens at Hollerbach’s Art Haus in Sanford this Thursday night, a perfect way to wash away all the ugly-Americanisms of the last few days if there ever was one.Metz explores concepts of being present and our human perception of time’s flow through a range of media including video art, cyanotypes, altered periodicals and collage sculptures.“Our mental state is constantly in flux, oscillating between the past and future,” said Metz previously of her work. “Ultimately, holding the viewer in the present through the experiences I create, similar to meditation, is my desire.”Commissions from any sales will be donated via Hollerbach’s to Zebra Youth.will be on view at Hollerbach’s through Sept. 14.