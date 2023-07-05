Orlando artist Brittany Metz's 'Apperception' exhibition opens at Hollerbach's Art Haus

Metz explores concepts of being present and our human perception of time’s flow through a range of media including video art, cyanotypes, altered periodicals and collage sculptures.
“Our mental state is constantly in flux, oscillating between the past and future,” said Metz previously of her work. “Ultimately, holding the viewer in the present through the experiences I create, similar to meditation, is my desire.”
Commissions from any sales will be donated via Hollerbach’s to Zebra Youth. Apperception will be on view at Hollerbach’s through Sept. 14.
6 p.m., Thursday, July 6, Hollerbach’s Art Haus, 205 E. First St., Sanford, hollerbachsarthaus.com, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter