ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orange County Regional History Center throws an opening bash for their 'Figurehead' Orlando music exhibit Friday

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge The Hatebombs play Club Nowhere in 1994 - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
The Hatebombs play Club Nowhere in 1994

The opening weekend of the History Center's ambitious deep dive into Orlando music history is upon us, and you can get a sneak peek a day early and party like a (local) rock star on Friday. Figurehead: Music & Mayhem is a look at Orlando music through the 1980s and '90s, with a particular focus on the scene that coalesced around maverick concert promoters Figurehead.

Orlando music luminaries of the past, present and future are sure to be out in force for the Opening Bash at the Center 7-9 p.m. (VIP tickets allow for a crucial extra hour starting at 6 p.m.) The ticket nets you first eyes on the exhibition and a full night of resulting bragging rights, lots of good company in the form of the aforementioned luminaries, live music from the Green Today, eats and drinks and DJ Bonilla spinning.

Premier ticket holders also get a VIP tour with Figurehead's infamous leading light, Jim Faherty, assisting as a docent. Will dirt be duly dished?

Event Details
Figurehead Opening Bash

Figurehead Opening Bash

Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center 65 E. Central Blvd., Heritage Square, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35-$75

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Things to do this week: Amy Schumer, Built to Spill, Broncho, Mutts + Martinis

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live Friday, Sept. 9

Daytona museum hosts touring 'Days of Punk' photo retrospective from photographer Michael Grecco

By Matthew Moyer

Poison Ivy of the Cramps, shot by Michael Grecco

Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

By Alex Galbraith

Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

By Alex Galbraith

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

By Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

Free Will Astrology: 'You need to fantasize more than usual'

By Rob Brezsny

Get to dreamin', Capricorns
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us