Orange County Animal Services’s annual Barktoberfest heads to Lake Eola Park next month

Barktoberfest is the shelter’s way to celebrate the partnership between Orange County Animal Services and the Orlando rescue community. OCAS currently works with more than 100 rescue groups around Florida that help in the recovery and adoption process of homeless animals.
Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt from a wide array of furry friends, including puppies and senior dogs. Many of the animals rescued and rehabilitated by OCAS and their rescue partners will be present and ready to find their forever home.
But more than just playful pups are slated to make a Barktoberfest appearance — the event will also feature local pet-related businesses and groups. Any vendors interested in being a part of the festivities can contact OCAS for an application. The shelter is asking for a $250 donation from any participating vendors.
The event, held at 100 N. Eola Drive, will begin at noon and conclude at 4 p.m. Adoption fees and policies for snuggly sidekicks vary by group.
