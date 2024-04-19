BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orange County Animal Services to host weeklong adoption event with reduced adoption fees and more

Adopt a buddy for as little as $10.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 5:58 pm

click to enlarge Missy, 7, is one of the featured animals up for adoption in next week's adoption event. - Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Missy, 7, is one of the featured animals up for adoption in next week's adoption event.
Orange County Animal Services is hosting a weeklong adoption event highlighting staff-selected pets daily, with reduced adoption fees, supplies and more.

The adoption event starts Monday, April 22, and continues through April 28.

Adoption fees on the featured pets will be reduced to $10 on their designated day. Potential new owners will be offered supplies including collars, leashes, toys and treats to support the pet in their transition into their new home.

“The pets we’re highlighting are loving, healthy, great adoption candidates that just need the right person to give them a chance,” said Diane Summers, manager of Orange County Animal Services. “Right now, we have more than 200 pets in our shelter, and it can be challenging to bring attention to individual pets and help them find a home.”

“Missy Monday” is the first day of the series. Missy, 7 years old, has been in the shelter’s care since February as her previous owner was facing homelessness. OCAS says she is friendly with people and other dogs, walks well on a leash and knows basic commands.

“Twofer Tuesday” gives people the chance to adopt two cats, 6-year-old Tigrina and 4-year-old Tiger. These cats can be adopted together at a reduced rate of $10. OCAS says their former owner surrendered the pair after a conflict in the household between the two cats and a dog, but the shelter says both are friendly with adults, children and other cats.

“Windsong Wednesday” is all about 7-year-old Windsong, who has been in the shelter’s system since December 2023. She returned from Hounds Town Boarding facility, where she enjoyed short-term foster care, and the Hounds Town staff described her as “perfect.” She gets along well with people and other dogs.


“Thunder Thursday” highlights 2-year-old Thunder, a pup who has been in the shelter’s care for almost a year after being taken in as a stray. OCAS describes him as an energetic, friendly boy who has done well with people and most dogs during his stay at Animal Services.

“Flex Friday” is for 2-year-old Flex, who came to Animal Services in January. The volunteers say he’s “high-spirited, playful and energetic.” He’s very people-oriented and enjoys playing with dogs of a similar speed.

“Sadie Saturday” highlights shelter favorite Sadie. The shelter says that the beautiful, shy dog is slow to warm up, but a charmer with time. She arrived at the shelter as a stray in February.

“Siobhan Sunday” is all about 5-year-old Siobhan, who was picked up as a stray in March. The officer who found her noted he was “able to lure [her] with french fries, after she ate all my fries I was able to leash and load.” She’s a highly treat-motivated, people-friendly dog.

The animals featured in the weeklong adoption event, and all the rest of the adoptable cats and dogs available at OCAS, can be found online at orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net.

Alexandra Sullivan

