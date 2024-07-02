BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orange County Animal Services adoption fees covered through next week, ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

All adoption fees will be covered through July 7

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Orange County Animal Services announced Monday that pet adoption fees will be completely covered by a local business Webb Engineering, now through July 7.

The Winter Park civil engineering firm previously sponsored fees for a weekend in June, which led to 103 adoptions and a donation of $4,590 to Orange County Animal Services.

As of Monday, the shelter has 414 animals at its location near the Mall of Millenia with another 277 animals in foster care.

“We do this to help get homes for animals, and to get them out of the shelters,” said Jackie Webb, president of Webb Engineering, in a release. “All animals need a home and to be loved.”

The sponsorship falls on the week of the Fourth of July holiday, typically a busy time for OCAS, the shelter said in a release.

The shelter said that they see animals get lost due to the celebration and fireworks every year. OCAS has provided a list of safety tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to ensure pet safety during this time. Tips include making sure microchips are up to date, keeping fireworks and sparklers away from pets and being aware of how much time animals spend in the heat.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

