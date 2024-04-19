Opera Orlando performs a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired take on 'Lucia di Lammermoor' this weekend

For two performances only this weekend — Friday and Sunday, April 19 and 21 — Steinmetz will be transformed into the icy North from Game of Thrones.
The local opera company will perform Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, telling a story of familial intrigue, bloody battles and men who won't stop telling women what to do. This new production from artistic director Grant Preisser features costumes, set pieces and more inspired by the aesthetics of the Game of Thrones television show.
The production's cast includes soprano Marnie Breckinridge, tenor Ben Gulley, Grammy Award-winning baritone and general director Gabriel Preisser, and bass Zaikuan Song.
The music will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles.
Tickets are available for these two performances through the Dr. Phillips Center.
