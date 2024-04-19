BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Opera Orlando performs a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired take on 'Lucia di Lammermoor' this weekend

Winter(fell) is coming to the Steinmetz.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge 'Lucia di Lammermoor' is staged at Steinmetz this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'Lucia di Lammermoor' is staged at Steinmetz this weekend
Orlando Opera is bringing Winterfell to Steinmetz Hall with a Game of Thrones-inspired reimagining of the Donizetti classic that features the most famous "mad scene" in all of opera.

For two performances only this weekend — Friday and Sunday, April 19 and 21 — Steinmetz will be transformed into the icy North from Game of Thrones.

The local opera company will perform Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, telling a story of familial intrigue, bloody battles and men who won't stop telling women what to do. This new production from artistic director Grant Preisser features costumes, set pieces and more inspired by the aesthetics of the Game of Thrones television show.

The production's cast includes soprano Marnie Breckinridge, tenor Ben Gulley, Grammy Award-winning baritone and general director Gabriel Preisser, and bass Zaikuan Song.

The music will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles.

Tickets are available for these two performances through the Dr. Phillips Center.

Event Details
"Lucia di Lammermoor"

"Lucia di Lammermoor"

Sun., April 21, 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29-$200

Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org



Alexandra Sullivan

