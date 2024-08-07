'Old Gods of Appalachia' haunt Orlando's Plaza Live with backwoods dread Friday

The award-winning horror anthology affair got its geographically appropriate start in Asheville, North Carolina, and quickly gained a beyond-fervent fan base.
Eerie and unnerving tales are set in a skewed and sinister Appalachia hostile to human incursions. [And who can blame those unseen forces, really?] The pod has spun off into a role-playing game and, obviously, this touring juggernaut.
The live show is done in time-honored radio-drama style — which still has legs after all
these years — featuring show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins, along with a rotating cast of players.
Is it really “Goth Hee Haw”? Only the cryptids know for sure.
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, The Plaza Live, $29-$161.
