'Old Gods of Appalachia' haunt Orlando's Plaza Live with backwoods dread Friday

Eerie tales set in a skewed and sinister mountain holler

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:49 am

The "Old Gods of Appalachia" podcast crew drift into Orlando for a performance
Courtesy image
The "Old Gods of Appalachia" podcast crew drift into Orlando for a performance
This horror fiction podcast drifts like an ill wind into the Milk District this week for a live recording.

The award-winning horror anthology affair got its geographically appropriate start in Asheville, North Carolina, and quickly gained a beyond-fervent fan base.

Eerie and unnerving tales are set in a skewed and sinister Appalachia hostile to human incursions. [And who can blame those unseen forces, really?] The pod has spun off into a role-playing game and, obviously, this touring juggernaut.

The live show is done in time-honored radio-drama style — which still has legs after all
these years — featuring show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins, along with a rotating cast of players.

Is it really “Goth Hee Haw”? Only the cryptids know for sure.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, The Plaza Live, $29-$161.

Matthew Moyer

August 7, 2024

