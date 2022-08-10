VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Oddball supergroup Lost Noises Office plays rare live gig at Will's Pub this Monday

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 3:35 pm

click to enlarge Oddball supergroup Lost Noises Office plays rare live gig at Will's Pub this Monday
Lost Noises Office

Local experimental supergroup Lost Noises Office — with members drawn from Obliterati, the Tangled Bell Ensemble and Alterity Chamber Orchestra — make their long-awaited live return in a very fitting space this week.

(Surely that’s enough to mitigate the crushing pain of a Monday somewhat?)

Though they’re still a new proposition live, Lost Noises Office have actually been around for a couple of years now, with initial momentum on the part of founding members Holly Tavel (keyboards, vocals) and Sarah Morrison (violin, viola) stalling due to the pandemic.The duo had previously collaborated in Obliterati.

Percussionist Mario Schambon — who has worked with the likes of Damo Suzuki and Bradford Cox — was added to the group, and the final piece of the LNO puzzle fell into place when oboist Beatriz Ramirez (Alterity, Belt & Ramirez) came into the fold. Their debut show at Will’s was an outré chamber-pop scorcher, so don’t miss out.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

Michael Bublé croons at the Amway Center on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Michael Bublé croons at the Amway Center on Wednesday

Artist-in-residence Shannon Rae Lindsey explores the nature of objects at Casselberry Sculpture House

By Nicolette Shurba

‘Silt Fencing Room,’ site-specific installation with orange silt fencing, dimensions variable, 2022

Something for everyone this week in Orlando: Red Bull BC One Cypher, Anthrax, Blxst, Michael Bublé, Nothing Butt Rock Fest

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Red Bull BC One Cypher Southeast, Saturday at Celine

Also in Arts + Culture

The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition returns next year to display the work of Orlando artists above he city streets

By Matthew Moyer

The Billboard Exhibition returns next year

Artist-in-residence Shannon Rae Lindsey explores the nature of objects at Casselberry Sculpture House

By Nicolette Shurba

‘Silt Fencing Room,’ site-specific installation with orange silt fencing, dimensions variable, 2022

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

New Generation’s ‘Gothic Manor’ was a truly immersive experience, reaching not only eyes and ears but even taste buds

By Seth Kubersky

Brandon Roberts, Hannah McGinley Lemasters, Gregg Baker Jr., Megan Borkes and Josh Melendez in "Gothic Manor"
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us