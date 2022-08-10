Oddball supergroup Lost Noises Office plays rare live gig at Will's Pub this Monday

click to enlarge Lost Noises Office

Local experimental supergroup Lost Noises Office — with members drawn from Obliterati, the Tangled Bell Ensemble and Alterity Chamber Orchestra — make their long-awaited live return in a very fitting space this week.(Surely that’s enough to mitigate the crushing pain of a Monday somewhat?)Though they’re still a new proposition live, Lost Noises Office have actually been around for a couple of years now, with initial momentum on the part of founding members Holly Tavel (keyboards, vocals) and Sarah Morrison (violin, viola) stalling due to the pandemic.The duo had previously collaborated in Obliterati.Percussionist Mario Schambon — who has worked with the likes of Damo Suzuki and Bradford Cox — was added to the group, and the final piece of the LNO puzzle fell into place when oboist Beatriz Ramirez (Alterity, Belt & Ramirez) came into the fold. Their debut show at Will’s was an outré chamber-pop scorcher, so don’t miss out.